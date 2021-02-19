KGF Chapter 2 Actor Yash’s Fan Dies By Suicide, Rocking Star Responds With A Hard-Hitting Message

In a shocking incident, one of Yash's fans died by suicide in Karnataka. The 25-year-old deceased identified as Ramakrishna died by suicide at his residence in Kodi Doddi village of Mandya District on Yesterday (February 19, 2021). As per reports, the young man in his suicide note written in Kannada, allegedly mentioned the names of Karnataka's former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and KGF actor Yash.

Reportedly, in his suicide note, the deceased said that his life was a huge failure as he could not be a good son and a good brother to his mother and elder brother respectively. As his last wish, Ramakrishna said that he wanted Siddarmaiah and Yash to be present at his funeral.

Expressing his disappointment over the fan's death, the KGF star took to his social media handle with a hard-hitting message for his zillion fans. Saying that the incident shouldn't be an example for fans' love, the actor tweeted, "Fans love is our life and pride. But can we be proud of Mandya Ramakrishna's death? This shouldn't be an example for others. Hope he rests in peace. Om Shanti." (sic)

On the other hand, Siddaramaiah attended Ramakrishna's funeral yesterday and paid his last respects. He was quoted by DNA as saying, "I don't think I have ever met him. But it is very saddening to meet your fan under such circumstances. None should end life at such a young age." The leader also shared a picture from the funeral on his Twitter space.

Meanwhile, several netizens have also expressed their condolences through their social media handles. The police is currently investigating the case.

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM.

Also Read: KGF Chapter 2 Release Date: Yash Starrer To Break All Records With Its Massive Release On July 16

Also Read: KGF Chapter 2: Cost Of The Yash Starrer's Climax Sequence Will Make You Go WOW!