KGF Chapter 2: Cost Of The Yash Starrer’s Climax Sequence Will Make You Go WOW!

Celebrated filmmaker Prashanth Neel's KGF: Chapter 2 is undoubtedly one of the highly awaited films of the year. The team recently wrapped up the climax shoot of the action-entertainer in Hyderabad. Reportedly, in the upcoming months, the team will be focusing more on post-production as the Yash-starrer is heavy on VFX (Visual Effects).

Well, if reports are to be believed, the sequence featuring the Rocking Star, the protagonist and Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is one of the highlighting sequences of the film. The sequence, which is said to be the heart of the film, will be reportedly shown towards the end of KGF: Chapter 2. According to reports, the makers have spent as much as Rs 12 crore, for just the power-packed climax sequence. With the rumour about the sequence going viral, zillions of fans and followers of Yash and Prashanth Neel are expecting a never-seen-before treat on screens.

On a related note, Sanjay Dutt is playing the antagonist in KGF: Chapter 2. The film's shoot resumed in August, 2020 after almost 6 months of break owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. Notably, KGF 2 was the second Kannada film after Kichcha Sudeep's Phantom to resume shoot post COVID-19 lockdown.

Well, the highly anticipated teaser of the film was released on January 7, 2020, a day before Yash's 35th birthday. Though the teaser was initially planned for January 8, the sudden leak of the video forced the makers to release it without delay. The 2-minute-16-seconds teaser that garnered huge love from the netizens, has now crossed 158+ million views and 7.7+ million likes.

The action-thriller backed by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films banner, also features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Balakrishna, Anant Nag, Malavika Avinash, Prakash Raj, Saran Shakthi and Achyuth Kumar.

Also Read: Yash & Kichcha Sudeep Set The Dance Floor On Fire At Ramesh Aravind's Daughter Niharika's Wedding Reception

Also Read: Yash's KGF Chapter 2 In Trouble; Anti-Tobacco Cell Of Karnataka Objects To Smoking Visuals In The Teaser