KGF Chapter 2 Music Rights Are Sold For A Record Price; Audio To Be Released Soon!

KGF Chapter 2, the most-awaited second installment of the KGF Franchise, is gearing up for a release. According to the latest reports, the makers are planning to announce the audio release date of the Yash starrer, very soon. The sources close to KGF Chapter 2 have also revealed a very exciting update about the music rights of the project.

Recently, the renowned music labels Lahari Music and T Series had announced that they have bagged the audio rights of the Yash starrer, through their official social media handles. Now, the sources suggest that KGF Chapter 2 has set a new record with its music rights.

If the reports are to be believed, the music rights of the Prashanth Neel directorial are purchased by Lahari Music and T Series, for a whopping Rs 72 Crore. Thus, KGF Chapter 2 has emerged as the Kannada film to crack the biggest music deal in history.

The grapevine suggests that the playlist of KGF Chapter 2 consists of 5 tracks, which are composed by the renowned musician Ravi Basrur. The first single of the Yash starrer is said to be getting a release, in a couple of weeks. The music of KGF Chapter 2 is expected to break all the pre-existing records of Sandalwood, considering the huge hype surrounding the project.

As reported earlier, Yash has emerged as the highest-paid actor of Kannada cinema, with KGF Chapter 2. The talented star has doubled his salary for the second installment of the KGF franchise, and has charged Rs. 30 Crore plus profit share for the project.

The Prashanth Neel directorial, which was supposed to hit the theatres in July 2021, is now postponed due to the second wave of the pandemic. If things fall in place, KGF Chapter 2 will hit the theatres on September 9, 2021. The movie, which features Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in the key roles, is bankrolled by Hombale Films.