KGF Chapter 2: Release Date Of Yash Starrer To Be Out Today!

KGF Chapter 2 is by far the most-awaited and anticipated film of 2021. Not very long ago did the makers announce a part 2 of the 2018 film, and now, we're here waiting with bated breath to know the release date of the Yash-starrer.

The KGF film in 2018 set the benchmark with a wave of fans that was created, every diligent fan of the film kept asking for a part 2 and now, the release date of the film will put an end to all the anticipation. The big announcement will take place today at 6:32 pm.

Starring Yash and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles, this film is going to be every bit worth the wait. The teaser that was unveiled recently on January 7 as a surprise for Yash' fans on his birthday, broke all records in a matter of 24 hours. With 100 million views it became the most viewed trailer of all time.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF Chapter 2 is backed by Vijay Kiragandur under his production banner Hombale Films.

