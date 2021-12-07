KGF Chapter 2: Sanjay Dutt Starts Dubbing For The Actioner!

Having
three
big
films
including
KGF
Chapter
2,
Toolsidas
Junior,
and
Shamshera
lined
up
as
forthcoming
releases,
Sanjay
Dutt
is
now
back
on
the
sets
of
KGF
2
as
Adheera.
Taking
to
his
Instagram
handle,
the
star
recently
treated
his
fans
with
a
couple
of
menacing
pictures
from
the
sets
of
the
film.
Dutt
was
seen
dubbing
for
his
role
Adheera
in
the
much-anticipated
film.
He
captioned
the
post
as,
"Adheera
is
back
in
action!
The
dubbing
sessions
are
done
for
#KGFChapter2
and
is
on
its
way
to
theatres
near
you
on
14th
April
2022!"
Sanjay
previously
launched
a
couple
of
posters
from
the
film
which
were
well
received
by
the
audiences.
The
anticipation
around
his
portrayal
is
huge
and
fans
are
eagerly
waiting
to
see
him
as
Adheera
in
the
film.