KGF Chapter 2: Sanjay Dutt Starts Dubbing For The Actioner!

Having three big films including KGF Chapter 2, Toolsidas Junior, and Shamshera lined up as forthcoming releases, Sanjay Dutt is now back on the sets of KGF 2 as Adheera.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the star recently treated his fans with a couple of menacing pictures from the sets of the film. Dutt was seen dubbing for his role Adheera in the much-anticipated film. He captioned the post as, "Adheera is back in action! The dubbing sessions are done for #KGFChapter2 and is on its way to theatres near you on 14th April 2022!"

Sanjay previously launched a couple of posters from the film which were well received by the audiences. The anticipation around his portrayal is huge and fans are eagerly waiting to see him as Adheera in the film.