    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      KGF Chapter 2: Sanjay Dutt Starts Dubbing For The Actioner!

      By
      |

      Having three big films including KGF Chapter 2, Toolsidas Junior, and Shamshera lined up as forthcoming releases, Sanjay Dutt is now back on the sets of KGF 2 as Adheera.

      KGF Chapter 2

      Taking to his Instagram handle, the star recently treated his fans with a couple of menacing pictures from the sets of the film. Dutt was seen dubbing for his role Adheera in the much-anticipated film. He captioned the post as, "Adheera is back in action! The dubbing sessions are done for #KGFChapter2 and is on its way to theatres near you on 14th April 2022!"

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

      Dance Dance Winner 2021: Shlok And Monisha Bag The Coveted Title!Dance Dance Winner 2021: Shlok And Monisha Bag The Coveted Title!

      Gandhada Gudi Teaser Out: Puneeth Rajkumar's Journey Through The Wilderness Is Breathtakingly BeautifulGandhada Gudi Teaser Out: Puneeth Rajkumar's Journey Through The Wilderness Is Breathtakingly Beautiful

      Sanjay previously launched a couple of posters from the film which were well received by the audiences. The anticipation around his portrayal is huge and fans are eagerly waiting to see him as Adheera in the film.

      Comments
      Story first published: Tuesday, December 7, 2021, 14:59 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 7, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X