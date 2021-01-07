KGF Chapter 2 Teaser Looks Fantabulous; Yash Aka Rocky Is Back With A Bang!

Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2 is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The makers and the actors have been revealing a few titbits about the film, which has created a huge curiosity among the audiences. Recently, Yash revealed that the audiences will get to see different shades of Rocky that they haven't seen before. The teaser was released today (January 7) and it looks fantabulous.

It has to be recalled that the shoot of the film resumed after many months (due to the pandemic) in August 2020. KGF 2 was the second Kannada film after Phantom to resume shooting amidst the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF 2 is backed by Vijay Kiragandur under his production banner Hombale Films. The film marks actor Sanjay Dutt's south film industry debut, who plays the antagonist. It also stars Raveena Tandon in an important role.

For the uninitiated, KGF is a fictional mob drama that traces the journey of India's most dreaded criminal, Rocky. He loses his mother at a very early age to poverty and sickness. Because of this, Rocky develops an insatiable urge for power, which leads him to the gold mines of Kolar, and a turf war ensues. KGF: Chapter 1 released two years back in 2018. The first part was a huge hit at the box office and its television telecast also did well. Yash said that Chapter 2 will be a bigger action packed and emotional ride!

