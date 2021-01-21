KGF Chapter 2 Telugu Theatrical Rights: Makers Quote Whopping Amount For The Yash Starrer

After a crazy response for its teaser, KGF: Chapter 2 has yet again made it to the headlines for an amazing reason. As per reports, the makers of the action-entertainer have quoted a whopping Rs 60 crore for its Telugu theatrical rights. Reportedly, the producer of the film Vijay Kiragandur has quoted Rs 5 crore just for Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district.

Well, if you are not surprised as much as we are, let us tell you that the first instalment of the film, i.e. KGF: Chapter 1's Telugu state rights (theatrical) was sold for Rs 5 crore. This means that the makers of KGF: Chapter 2 are quoting an amount more than ten times than what they had quoted for the first instalment. Notably, the closing share of the film in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana was Rs 12 crore+. Well, with the business talks of KGF: Chapter 2 going viral on social media, fans and followers are expecting a never-seen-before treat on screens.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the action-entertainer is backed by Vijay Kiragandur under his production banner Hombale Films. The shoot of the film was recently wrapped up in Hyderabad. As per reports, a high-octane action sequence was shot at Ramoji Film City. Reportedly, the makers have spent as much as Rs 12 crore for the highly-anticipated climax sequence featuring Yash and Sanjay Dutt.

Starring Yash as the lead protagonist, the film also features an ensemble cast including Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Balakrishna, Anant Nag, Malavika Avinash, Prakash Raj, Saran Shakthi and Achyuth Kumar. Made on a budget of Rs 100 crore, KGF: Chapter 2 has music scored by Ravi Basrur and camera cranked by Bhuvan Gowda. The editing of the film is carried out by Srikanth Gowda.

