KGF Chapter 2 Update: Malavika Avinash Resumes Dubbing For Yash-Prashanth Neel’s Film After 50 Days

Actress Malavika Avinash sprung a surprise today (June 16) as she confirmed joining her KGF team after a 50-day break owing to the second wave of COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdown. To share the big news, the actress took to her Twitter handle and tweeted, "Life may not have come back to normal..but some semblance of it! After 50 days.. work #Filmindustry #PostCovid #SecondWave #kgfchapter2."

Along with the tweet, the actress has also shared a couple of snaps- one from the dubbing studio and another one that shows her visual from KGF: Chapter 2. Interestingly, a few social media users are intrigued with the timing shown in the film's visual featuring Malavika that reads, "00:01:40:02" making it evident that the sequence appears post the interval. Well, fans are super excited with the latest update of the Yash-starrer and are expecting its release on the pre-planned date i.e. July 16, 2021. Let us also add that there are speculations of the film getting postponed owing to the second wave of COVID-19.

Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, the actioner is backed by Vijay Kiragandur and Karthik Gowda under Hombale Films. With music composed by Ravi Basrur and camera cranked by Bhuvan Gowda, KGF: Chapter 2 features an ensemble cast including Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon along with Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Anant Nag, Achyuth Kumar, Eswari Rao, Rao Ramesh, TS Nagabharana, Archana Jois, Ramachandra Raju and B Suresha. Reportedly made on a budget of Rs 100 crore, the film is a sequel to the 2018 film KGF: Chapter 1 which turned out to be a blockbuster hit.

Prashanth Neel Spills The Beans On Prabhas' Salaar And Yash' KGF

Pushpa Vs KGF? Uppena Director Compares Allu Arjun Starrer To Yash's Blockbuster Film!

Notably, the film will release in Kannada along with its dubbed versions in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil.