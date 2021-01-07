KGF Chapter 2: Yash Promises Multiple Shades Of Rocky In Second Instalment!

Soon after the release of KGF: Chapter 1, both the film and the lead actor Yash garnered heaps of praises from all over the world. The actor in fact gave meaning to the word 'superstardom' with the film, which indeed will be remembered for years to come.

Well now, fans are eagerly waiting to witness the second instalment of the film, which has been titled KGF Chapter 2. The highly awaited teaser of the film will be out tomorrow (January 8, 2020) at 10.18 am on the special occasion of superstar Yash's 35th birthday.

Earlier, talking about his character Yash shared, "KGF 1 was a magnum opus in a way and a complete work of love and ambition. We had many limitations with Chapter 1 and ambition was the fuel that drove us. The team worked really hard and the success that Chapter 1 received was needless to say, a massive gratification in every way. We have worked just as hard, if not more, in putting together KGF 2 and made the film bigger in scale. The success of Chapter 1 has empowered us to do better and we hope to please and entertain our existing audience and also widen the audience and fan base for KGF Chapter 2. The agenda is to entertain our audience."

Sharing about his role in KGF Chapter 2, Yash said, "Chapter 1 was an introduction to Rocky, his personality, his world and his hunger to overcome his demons. In KGF 2, you will see some different shades of Rocky that you haven't seen before. It will be a bigger action-packed and emotional ride!"

Starring Yash and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles, KGF Chapter 2 is directed by Prashanth Neel and is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films.

