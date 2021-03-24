KGF Chapter 2: Yash Starts Dubbing For The Action Drama; Picture With Prashanth Neel Goes Viral

Fans and followers of Rocking Star Yash can't wait to witness his upcoming film KGF: Chapter 2 on the big screens. Made on a humongous budget of Rs 100 crore, the film will hit the cinemas on July 16. After a tremendous response for its teaser, the team members including Yash and director Prashanth Neel have yet again made it to the headlines.

Apparently, the lead actor has started dubbing for the film. Giving a glimpse of the same and teasing the fans, Prashanth shared an awe-inspiring picture from the dubbing studio. Striking a pose with the Rocking Star, he tweeted, "Dubbing with rocky is always rocking @TheNameIsYash #KGFChapter2." Well now, the picture has become the talk of the town, with many requesting the duo for the highly anticipated trailer of KGF: Chapter 2.

For the unversed, the teaser of the film was released on January 7, ahead of Yash's 35th birthday. Though the update was supposed to release on January 8, the unfortunate leak left the team with no other option than unveiling it minutes later. The teaser as expected received a positive response, which has, in turn, skyrocketed the excitement of the actor's fans.

Talking about the film, KGF: Chapter 2 has an extensive star cast including Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Anant Nag, Achyuth Kumar, Malavika Avinash, Eswari Rao and Rao Ramesh. Backed by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films, the technical team of the action-drama consists of Bhuvan Gowda and Ravi Basrur who are handling the cinematography and music department respectively. Notably, the film will release in Kannada, along with the dubbed versions in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

