KGF Star Yash Gets Embroiled In Controversy Due To Land Dispute In His Hometown Hassan

KGF star Yash's family has landed itself in a controversy surrounding his piece of land in the Thimmanahalli-Dudda village of Hassan. The villagers have raised objection to the actor's earth-levelling work on a vacant plot on Tuesday. The residents even alleged that the plot belonged to them and that Yash's family was encroaching it.

The police have revealed that the villagers picked up a fight with Yash's family members after they realised that the actor’s kin had arrived with bulldozers and had started the land levelling work on the plot. The residents alleged that they were making a road there.

However, Yash has spoken out over the issue and said that they were only making a compound wall to protect their property. The Hindu has reported that Yash met with police officials of Dudda in Hassan with respect to the protest by residents.

The Dudda police sub-inspector Madhu said "The residents are alleging that Yash's family is encroaching upon their land, while the family claimed that they were constructing on a Kharab land, which connects to the Kalabhairaveshwara temple behind the actor's farm land," she said. The police officer added that the villagers and Yash's parents have lodged a complaint and a counter-complaint respectively. They are currently looking into the matter and investigations are on.

After being summoned to the police station, Yash shot back at the allegations and told the reporters that he had purchased the farm land to get into farming in the days to come. He said, "I am not here to make profits. I will not bother about my image. I am a son of this state, and if I want I will own property anywhere in this state. Who can stop me." The actor added that he is ready to donate even 10 acres of land for the welfare of the people of the village, but 'he cannot tolerate his parents being harassed or targeted'.

