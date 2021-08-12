KGF Star Yash’s Wife Radhika Pandit Celebrates Fifth Anniversary Of Their Engagement, Shares Special Video

Yash and Radhika Pandit, who are fondly referred to as the Rocking Couple of Sandalwood, are celebrating the fifth anniversary of their engagement. On the special occasion, Radhika took to her social media account to share a video from her engagement day in 2016. The actress celebrated the milestone with Yash by penning a sweet note and calling her husband the most incredible man.

Radhika shared the post by writing, “It's been 5yrs today that I got engaged to this incredible man, in my favorite place with my favorite people being around! I still remember this day, like it was yesterday.. sharing this video just to relive that perfect day again. P.S: A shout out to all my dear friends who were a part of that special day to share any pic u have of that day, pic of the decor, or an invite, or anything u have memories attached to. Tag me @radhikapandit while uploading. @thenameisyash (sic).” Take a look!

Yash and Radhika Pandit had a private engagement with their closest friends and relatives in Goa. The video shared by the actress gives us glimpses of the two actors getting ready for the big day, surrounded by friends and family at the intimate ceremony.

Yash And Radhika Pandit’s Pictures From Housewarming Ceremony Go Viral; See Pics Of Their New Plush Home!

Yash & Radhika Pandit Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary With A Sweet Kiss; See Picture

The couple first met on the sets of the TV show Nandagokula and fell for each other. The hit Jodi has since appeared in several films together including Mr and Mrs Ramachari, Santhu Straight Forward and Moggina Manasu to name a few. Radhika and Yash tied the knot in a grand ceremony in December 2016. They became parents to daughter Ayra in 2018 and welcomed their first son Yatharv was in 2019.