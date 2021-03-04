KGF Star Yash To Team Up With Producer Vishnuvardhan Induri For A Pan India Film?

Yash's KGF Chapter 2 is undoubtedly one of the highly awaited films of the year. The makers have announced the film will release in July while it is currently in the post-production stage.

For the unversed, the massive pan-India success of KGF Chapter 1 back in 2018 catapulted Yash to new heights of fame and glory. The Rocking star has since been in high with offers from across all the industries. Even though the actor has not finalised his immediate next project after KGF 2, it is being reported that he is in talks with Ranveer Singh’s 83 producer, Vishnuvardhan Induri for a Pan-India film.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the work on the project will commence in full swing once the KGF star officially signs the film. It is also being said that Yash might start work on his next in the same year.

A source close to the development told the portal, “Yash and Vishnu have had multiple meetings and the actor is bowled away by the concept of this action-packed Pan-Indian film. They are speaking to several directors to come on board the film, as the idea is to take the film on floors this year itself. However, things will move at a faster pace only once Yash signs the dotted lines. The producer has zeroed in on a few probable directors from Bollywood as well as Telugu and Kannada industry, and will soon have another meeting with Yash before taking things forward with director.”

It must be noted that no official confirmation regarding the project has come forward as of yet. In the meantime, it is also being speculated that Yash might be planning to launch his own production house and his immediate next will be a film under his own banner. The actor, according to the buzz, is even considering multiple projects to debut as a producer. However, he will only take the final call after the release of KGF Chapter 2.

Produced by Hombale Films, KGF Chapter 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Achyuth Kumar, Nassar, and Vasishta N Simha in pivotal roles. The Prashanth Neel directorial will simultaneously release in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi on 16th July 2021.

ALSO READ: Prabhas’ Salaar Comes To Yash’s Rescue As KGF Chapter 2’s Distribution Rights Trouble The Makers

ALSO READ: KGF Chapter 2: Dil Raju Bags Telugu Distribution Rights Of Yash Starrer For A Whopping Price?