Kiccha Sudeep Throws A Challenge To Indian Chess Grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand

Kiccha Sudeep who challenges villains in swag and thrashes them badly have now challenged World Chess champion, Vishwanathan Anand. It is well-known that Sudeep is an ardent follower of sports and has been a part of many cricket tournaments including CCL. This time he will play a goodwill chess match with five-time world champion Vishwanathan Anand.

Vishwanathan Anand has teamed up with a few charity institutions and will be playing chess with cine celebrities to raise funds for covid-19 relief. 'Checkmate COVID - celebrity edition' will have the Grandmaster playing chess with many top Indian celebrities simultaneously in a half-hour event which will be held on June 13, Sunday. Mr. perfectionist Aamir Khan is also expected to be a part of the event.

Chess.com will host the event in association with Akshay Patra Foundation. The event website mentioned the funds collected will be used to feed hungry communities across India who are plagued by Covid-19.

Author: Shrishail