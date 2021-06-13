Kiccha Sudeep Throws A Challenge To Indian Chess Grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand

Kiccha
Sudeep
who
challenges
villains
in
swag
and
thrashes
them
badly
have
now
challenged
World
Chess
champion,
Vishwanathan
Anand.
It
is
well-known
that
Sudeep
is
an
ardent
follower
of
sports
and
has
been
a
part
of
many
cricket
tournaments
including
CCL.
This
time
he
will
play
a
goodwill
chess
match
with
five-time
world
champion
Vishwanathan
Anand.
Vishwanathan
Anand
has
teamed
up
with
a
few
charity
institutions
and
will
be
playing
chess
with
cine
celebrities
to
raise
funds
for
covid-19
relief.
'Checkmate
COVID
-
celebrity
edition'
will
have
the
Grandmaster
playing
chess
with
many
top
Indian
celebrities
simultaneously
in
a
half-hour
event
which
will
be
held
on
June
13,
Sunday.
Mr.
perfectionist
Aamir
Khan
is
also
expected
to
be
a
part
of
the
event.
Chess.com
will
host
the
event
in
association
with
Akshay
Patra
Foundation.
The
event
website
mentioned
the
funds
collected
will
be
used
to
feed
hungry
communities
across
India
who
are
plagued
by
Covid-19.