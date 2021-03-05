Kichcha Sudeep In Talks With Saaho Director Sujeeth For An Action Entertainer?

Kichcha Sudeep, who is currently working on Vikrant Rona, is reportedly in talks with Saaho fame director Sujeeth for a film. According to an Indian Today report, the duo met in Bengaluru on Saturday, where they both discussed the possibilities of collaborating on a project. The meeting took place on the sets of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 which is hosted by the actor.

Sujeeth narrated the script and the actor was quite impressed with the storyline. It is being rumoured that the film is likely to go on floors in the second half of 2021. It is touted to be an action entertainer whose major portions will be shot in Bengaluru. The yet to be confirmed project could be Sudeep’s next after Vikrant Rona. However, an official announcement regarding the project is yet to be made.

For the unversed, Sudeep is currently gearing up for his upcoming biggie Vikrant Rona with director Anup Bhandari. The highly anticipated film is nearing completion and the makers recently revealed the logo of the film on Burj Khalifa. It also features Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok and is backed by Manjunath Gowda.

Sudeep recently took to his social media account to thank everyone for making the logo reveal event a huge success in Dubai. The actor wrote, "Thanks Burj Khalifa fr personally sending me this video .. thanks #Dubai for hosting us soo well. Mch luv. Wil be posting a HD video of the same with a greater sound quality n a grander view tomorrow. Thanking all u frnzz once again fr the unconditional luv,,thru & thru (sic)."

Thanks @BurjKhalifa fr personally sending me this video .. thanks #Dubai for hosting us soo well.

Mch luv 🙏🏼.



Wil be posting a HD video of the same wth a greater sound quality n a grander view, tomorrow.

Thanking all u frnzz once again fr the unconditional luv,,thru & thru.

🤗🥂 pic.twitter.com/XLFIbrxp2h — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) January 31, 2021

ALSO READ: Sudeep Starrer Phantom Has Now Been Titled As Vikrant Rona; Logo Launch To Take Place At The Burj Khalifa

ALSO READ: Sudeep Joins Upendra In R Chandru’s Multilingual Period Film Kabza, Makers Unveil His First Look Poster