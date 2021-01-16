Kichcha Sudeep To Grace IFFI 2021’s Opening Ceremony As Chief Guest

Sandalwood superstar Kichcha Sudeep is all set to attend the 51st edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, as a chief guest today (January 16, 2021). For the unversed, the festival starts today and it will be held till January 24, 2021. The official Twitter handle of IFFI informed about Sudeep's inclusion and wrote, "The 51st International Film Festival Of India Will Be Graced By The Auspicious Presence Of Mr. @KicchaSudeep, The Renowned Indian Film Actor, Director, Producer, Screenwriter, Television Presenter And Singer. #IFFI51 @satija_amit @Chatty111Prasad @PIB_India @MIB_India."

Kichcha Sudeep will declare the festival open along with Union Minister (Minister of Information and Broadcasting) Prakash Javadekar and other dignitaries on stage. Notably, IFFI 2021 will have limited seating and film screenings due to the Coronavirus pandemic. For the unversed, Sudeep completed 25 years in the film industry this year.

At a popular award show, the Kannada actor said, "25 years in the film industry was a big dream come true for me. These years have been full of excitement, hard work, and various ups and downs, and I am extremely thankful to all my fans who have made me what I am today."

Talking about his upcoming projects, Kichcha Sudeep will next be seen in Kotigobba 3, Phantom and Kabza. The actor was last seen in Hindi film Dabangg 3 alongside Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and Arbaaz Khan.

