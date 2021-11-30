Kichcha Sudeep To Present Kannada Version Of 83 Starring Ranveer Singh As Kapil Dev!

With an illustrious career spanning over more than 2 decades, Kichcha Sudeep is one of the most notable stars of Indian Cinema as well as an acclaimed director-producer, screenwriter and television host. He has won many prestigious awards namely Filmfare Awards South, SIIMA Awards, Karnataka State Film Awards, Nandi Awards and also International awards in Toronto and Madrid film festivals. His notable films include Nandhi, Eega, Rakta Charitra and Dabangg 3. The movies he makes are refreshing and revered by audiences.

Happy to present the Kannada version of 83, Kichcha Sudeep says, "83 is the incredible true story of the greatest victory in 1983 that has made cricket a religion in India. It is a story that needs to be told and I am proud to present one of the most awaited films in India and the cricketing world."

Kabir Khan, Director and Producer of the film, says, "I feel privileged to have Kichcha Sudeep as the presenter and to have him be a part of promoting our film in the South. With the involvement of this enormously acclaimed star, I am sure, 83 will be received well by the local audience with its Kannada version."

Prithviraj Sukumaran Presents 83 in Malayalam This Christmas in Cinemas

83 Trailer: Ranveer Singh And Team Bring An Inspiring Story Of India's Historic 1983 World Cup Win

Ranveer Singh will be seen stepping into the shoes of Kapil Dev. Also starring are Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi. While Deepika Padukone will be seen in a cameo avatar playing Romi, Kapil Dev's Wife.

The film is produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment and 83 Film Ltd. 83 is directed by Kabir Khan. The Kannada version is a Shalini Artss and Reliance Entertainment release slated this Christmas on December 24, 2021.