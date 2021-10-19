Kotigobba 3 Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Kichcha Sudeep's latest release Kotigobba 3 is unstoppable at the box office. The action thriller which released on October 15 has now become the latest target of piracy sites and platforms like Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz among others. The sudden leak is indeed going to be an issue of concern for the makers as it may now affect the box office collection.

Well, Kotigobba 3 is not the first film to get leaked online post its release in theatres. Earlier, Duniya Vijay-Dhananjay's Salaga also fell prey to these piracy-based websites. Let us tell you that the Kichcha Sudeep-starrer was expected to clash with Salaga in theatres on October 14, however, the makers of Kotigobba 3 had to postpone the release by a day owing to financial issues with the distributors.

Talking about business, so far, the film has reportedly collected Rs 29.80 crore (India net collection as of day 4) and a gross of Rs 35 crore. On the other hand, the worldwide collection of the film is said to be Rs 32.30 crore. Made on a budget of Rs 70 crore, the film was released on over 1000 screens across India.

Also starring Premam (Malayalam) actress Madonna Sebastian, Kotigobba 3 is helmed by Shiva Karthik. The other cast of the actioner includes Shraddha Das, P Ravi Shankar, Aftab Shivdasani, Nawab Shah, Abhirami, Danish Akhtar Saifi, Doddanna, Om Prakash Rao, Tabla Nani, Shobaraj and Ravishankar Gowda, to name a few.

With story penned by Sudeep, Kotigobba 3 has music, cinematography and editing carried out by Arjun Janya, Shekhar Chandru and Goran Ivanovic respectively. Backed by Soorappa Babu, the film is a sequel to the actor's 2016 film Kotigobba 2 directed by KS Ravikumar and starring Nithya Menen as the female lead.