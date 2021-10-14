Kotigobba 3 Twitter Review: Was Kichcha Sudeep Starrer Worth The Wait? Here’s What Netizens Have To Say!

Sandalwood superstar Kichcha Sudeep's Kotigobba 3 released in theatres on Thursday (October 14) after a long wait. The action drama was initially planned to release on April 30, 2020, but was postponed due to the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

The film directed by Shiva Karthik has been getting overwhelming reviews from audiences and critics alike. Going by the reviews online, looks like the film was worth all the wait. In fact, Sudeep's fans are on cloud nine and are trending the film's hashtags on social media to celebrate Kotigobba 3's success already. The fans have been loving the film's power-packed action sequences and of course Sudeep's intense performance, on-screen presence and captivating chemistry with the leading lady Madonna Sebastian.

For the unversed, the actress, best known for her performance in Malayalam romantic drama Premam is making her Sandalwood debut with Kotigobba 3. Apart from the duo, Shiva Karthik's film also has Shraddha Das, P Ravi Shankar, Aftab Shivdasani, Abhirami, Nawab Shah and Danish Akhtar Saifi in prominent roles. Notably, Bollywood sensation Sunny Leone has also featured in the film for an item number.

The Sudeep-starrer is sequel to the 2016 film Kotigobba 2. Directed by KS Ravikumar, Kotigobba 2 had story written by T Sivakumar, however, the latest film has storyline penned by the leading man himself. Though Kotigobba 3's filming began in 2018 in Belgrade, the film's shooting was halted due to the actor's other commitments and his back injury in 2019.

Let us tell you that the Shiva Karthik directorial is Sudeep's first film to release post the pandemic. Interestingly, it is also the first big film starring a superstar to release in theatres after the second wave.

Well, as Kotigobba 3 finally hits the cinemas, let us check what Twitteratis think about the film.