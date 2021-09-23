Meghana Raj And Bigg Boss Kannada Winner Pratham To Tie The Knot? He Reacts To Reports

South actress Meghana Raj has yet again made headlines and this time for a buzz around her second marriage. Lately, various YouTube channels have been claiming that the actress is gearing up to enter wedlock with Bigg Boss Kannada 4 winner Pratham very soon.

Shocked by the reports, Pratham recently took to his Twitter handle to rubbish all the ongoing rumours as he tweeted, "Initially thought of ignoring it. But the video got over 2.70 lakh views!! How can channels stoop low for views and money.. Fighting legally is the only option left and that will be a lesson for other channels too." (Loose translation of his tweet in Kannada)

ನಾನ್ ನೋಡಿದ್ರೂ ignore ಮಾಡೋಣ ಅಂತಿದ್ದೆ!!

But just one DAy ಲಿ 2.70 lakh views ಆಗಿದೆ!!

Views ಆಗ್ಲಿ,#ದುಡ್ಡಾಗ್ಲಿ ಅಂತ ಈ ಮಟ್ಟಕ್ಕೆ ಈ youtube channel ಇಳಿದಾಗ ಸ್ವಲ್ಪ ಕಾನೂನಾತ್ಮಕವಗಿ ನೋಡಬೇಕಗುತ್ತದೆ!@meghanasraj ಇಂತಹ ಒಂದುchannel ನ ನೀವು ಕಾನೂನಾತ್ಮಕವಗಿ delete ಮಾಡ್ಸಿದ್ರೆ ಇನ್ನಷ್ಟು ಜನ ಎಚ್ಚೆತ್ತುಕೊಳ್ತರೆ! pic.twitter.com/mJUSH5Nxrb — Olle Hudga Pratham (@OPratham) September 14, 2021

Along with the tweet, he shared a screenshot of one such YouTube channel that claimed about their wedding. The Kannada actor also called Olle Huduga Pratham shares a very close bond with Meghana and Chiranjeevi Sarja's family members.

Earlier during his interaction with a tabloid, Pratham shared that he has also asked Meghana to take legal action against the wrongdoers who are spreading misinformation for a handful of views and likes. He was quoted as saying, "I have asked Meghana Raj to take legal action against such channels and Sundar Raj sir (the actress' father) also expressed his disappointment over the fake news. We have to teach them a lesson."

Meanwhile, recently, the naming ceremony of Meghana Raj's baby boy was held in Bengaluru. He has been named Raayan Raj Sarja.

Meghana and Chiranjeevi Sarja tied the knot in 2018 after dating for around 10 years. On June 7, 2020, the actor left for his heavenly abode after he suffered a massive heart attack.