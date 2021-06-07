Meghana Raj Remembers Chiranjeevi Sarja On His First Death Anniversary; Says He Always Followed His Heart

It has been a year since actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away. For the unversed, the versatile actor breathed his last on June 7, 2020, after suffering a cardiac arrest at the age of 39.

Remembering her late husband on his first death anniversary, actress Meghana Raj during her interaction with Bangalore Times recalled the good old days with him. Revealing about their interaction hours before his death the actress said, "The one thing that stays with me the most, is how on the night of June 6, 2020, I was fast asleep while Chiranjeevi was still awake. At some point during the night, I opened my eyes only to see that he was just gazing at me and smiling. I asked him what he was thinking and he said 'nothing'. The look on his face that night will remain with me forever and I think of it every single day."

Meghana further revealed that Chiranjeevi hated sadness and that's the reason why he disliked dramatic movies. Stating that she thinks the only person he had cried to is her, she went on to say, "I think the only person he has ever cried to is me. He never showed this emotional side to others as he wanted people to know him as someone who was always happy and wanted them to be happy too. So, when someone remembers him, they should think of him as a magnanimous human being. I want people to remember him for his approach. He didn't like being pressurized. He always followed his heart and did things because he wanted to. He never did things to please people and that's one thing he has taught me."

Adding that she will be taking their son Junior Chiru to Chiranjeevi's memorial for the first time, the Raja Huli actress said that she wanted him to visit the place on June 7.

On a related note, Meghana Raj got married to the actor in May 2018 after being in a relationship for several years.