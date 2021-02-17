Meghana Raj Shares Big Update On Chiranjeevi Sarja’s Rajamarthanda; Dhruva Sarja Dubs For His Late Brother

Meghana Raj recently made it to the headlines after she shared the first glimpse of her son fondly called as Jr Chiru on her social media handle. The countless fans and followers of the actress and the late Chiranjeevi Sarja welcomed the arrival of the adorable baby with much fanfare. Well now, what has deviated the attention of the netizens is the actress' recent Instagram story about a special update on Chiranjeevi's film Rajamarthanda.

Apparently, Meghana on Tuesday (February 16) shared that the trailer of Chiru's last project will be out very soon. She unveiled the good news by sharing a post featuring Chiranjeevi, Dhruva Sarja and the makers of Rajamarthanda. Notably, the Pogaru actor recently stepped into his brother's shoes to complete the dubbing of the film, which was pending owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. Reportedly, before his death, Chiranjeevi was prepping for the film's dubbing during the lockdown period as it had long Kannada dialogues.

Directed by Ram Narayan, Rajamarthanda will have Om Prakash, Deepti Sati and Triveni in key roles. With music composed by Arjun Janya, the thriller has cinematography done by Jabez K Ganesh.

Several reports also suggest that the trailer of the film will be screened during the intermission of Dhurva's Pogaru, which is releasing on February 19, 2021.

On a related note, Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on June 7, 2020, due to cardiac arrest. The 39-year-old actor was best known for his films like Rudra Tandava, Sinnga, Samhaara, Amma I Love You, Varadhanay and Ajith. Meghana Raj was only four months pregnant when Chiru breathed his last.

