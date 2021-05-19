Nidhi Subbaiah Opens Up About Her Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Journey, Says The House Has Taught Her Some Life Lessons

Nidhi Subbaiah, who started her career in Sandalwood, surprised many with her decision to take part in Bigg Boss Kannada this season. Known for having acted in films like Anna Bond and Pancharangi, the actress has now revealed in an interview that her main intention to participate in the reality show was to let people know that she is right here and not in Mumbai.

Nidhi told Cinema Express, “I came back last year before the lockdown. Before that, I was in New York. I am currently in Mysuru and plan to shift to Bengaluru to stay closer to the film industry.” For the unversed, the actress had moved to Mumbai a few years ago after she got an opportunity to work in a handful of Hindi films.

Nidhi added in her interview that Bigg Boss Kannada 8 has given her a different kind of fame as people across Karnataka have connected with her on a personal level. She also shared that the show has given her seven good friends, with whom she plans to stay connected with.

ALSO READ: Prashanth Sambargi On His Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Journey: My Biggest Takeaway Was To Respect People's Emotions

On being quizzed about some key takeaways from her BB experience, Nidhi said, “Bigg Boss house has taught me some life lessons — how to deal with pressure, anger and frustration. I learnt to be disciplined — sleeping and waking up on time, something that had gone haphazard previously. I’ve also learnt to cook and eat simple food without having to order in junk food all the time. It has made a difference to my lifestyle, and I hope to continue these habits.”

ALSO READ: Shubha Poonja Opens Up About Her Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Journey, Says 'It Was A Life-Changing Experience’

Nidhi, who was last seen alongside Shivarajkumar in Ayushman Bhava, is now looking forward to her next project. She has signed her horror film, which is being bankrolled by Lohith H’s Friday Films. The yet-untitled film is being helmed by debutant directors Pavan and Prasad.