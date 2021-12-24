Noted Kannada Film Director K V Raju Passes Away At 67 Of Heart Attack

Noted Kannada film director KV Raju passed away after prolonged illness at his residence in Bengaluru on Friday, December 24, people closely associated with him said. "KV Raju breathed his last at his Rajaji Nagar residence this morning. He was 67," Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce DR Jairaj told PTI. He was suffering from age related ailments and died of a heart attack, Jairaj added. KV Raju leaves behind his son and daughter, other sources in the film industry said.

Jairaj was a director par excellence under whose tutelage many people made a name in the film industry, Jairaj said. He made his debut in 1982 with the Kannada movie Badada Hoovu as an assistant director to his brother KV Jayaram. However, he made a mark as a scriptwriter and director with the movie Olave Baduku in 1984.

The ace director gave many hit movies such as Sangrama, Bandha Mukta and Yuddhakanda.

Jairaj made his entry in the Hindi film industry by directing the movie Indrajeet starring Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Prada in 1991.

May his soul rest in peace.