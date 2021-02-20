Pogaru Day 2 Box Office Collection: Dhruva Sarja Starrer Is Unstoppable!

After an eventful opening, Pogaru is now ruling the box office like a boss! On day 1, the Dhruva Sarja-starrer fetched an impressive collection of Rs 10.05 crore from its worldwide theatrical run. Notably, the film became the 4th highest box office opener in Sandalwood's history.

As per film analysts, the action-entertainer on day 2 has acquired a total of Rs 4.50 crore from the box office worldwide. With the massive collection in its kitty, looks like the highly hyped film has highly impressed the audience and has undoubtedly stood up to the expectations of the audience.

Interestingly, other than Karnataka, Pogaru has been garnering much love from Telugu states Andhra Pradesh and Telangana too. For the unversed, the film has also released in Telugu with the same title and in Tamil as Semma Thimiru.

Pogaru garnered huge attention of the netizens after Dhruva Sarja's interview about his body transformation made it to the headlines. As per the actor, he had to shed and gain weight for playing the role of a teenager and a deadly goon respectively. Directed by Nanda Kishore, the film has South diva Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role.

Produced by BK Gangadhar under his production banner Sri Jagadguru Movies, Pogaru has music composed by Bigg Boss Kannada 5 winner Chandan Shetty. Also featuring Dhananjay, Raghavendra Rajkumar, P Ravi Shankar, Kai Greene, Sadhu Kokila, Kutti Prathap, Mrinalini Ravi, Mayuri Kyatari and Morgan Aste in supporting roles, the film has camera cranked by Vijay Milton and editing carried out by Mahesh S.

Pogaru was initially planned to release on March 24, 2020, but was later postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

