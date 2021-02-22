Pogaru Day 3 Box Office Collection: Dhruva Sarja Starrer Maintains Steady Run

Dhruva Sarja's Pogaru continues its impressive run at the box office. The film released on February 19, 2021, garnered huge attention of the audience, thanks to the leading man's never-seen-before avatar, well-crafted storyline, Rashmika Mandanna-Dhruva's acting chops and songs. The action-entertainer kicked off its journey with a massive opening and collected Rs 10.05 crore (net) from its worldwide theatrical run.

On day 2 Pogaru collected Rs 3.25 crore (net) from the box office worldwide. On 3rd day of its theatrical run, the film garnered an impressive Rs 4.50 crore (net) from its worldwide business, which is said to be a decent figure by Sandalwood standards.

As per film analysts, Dhruva Sarja-starrer has become the 4th highest box office opener in Sandalwood's history.

Talking more about the film, Pogaru directed by Nanda Kishore has been backed by BK Gangadhar under his production banner Sri Jagadguru Movies. With music composed by Bigg Boss Kannada 5 winner Chandan Shetty, the film also features an ensemble cast including Dhananjay, Raghavendra Rajkumar, P Ravi Shankar, Kai Greene, Sadhu Kokila, Kutti Prathap, Mrinalini Ravi, Mayuri Kyatari and Morgan Aste.

Though Pogaru was slated to hi the screens on March 24, 2020, the makers were forced to postpone the date owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. The technical crew of Pogaru comprises Vijay Milton, the director of photography (DOP) and Mahesh S doing the edits.

On a related note, if reports are to be believed, Pogaru will have a massive release on Amazon Prime Video in March. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same.

