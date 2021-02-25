Pogaru Day 6 Box Office Collection: Dhruva Sarja Starrer Continues Its Decent Run

Action Prince Dhruva Sarja's Pogaru continues to pull the crowd to the theatres. Despite having stiff competition from other south releases including Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 (Malayalam), Vishal's Chakra (Tamil) and Allari Naresh's Naandhi (Telugu), the action-entertainer seems to be enjoying massive success at the box office.

Interestingly, the film's Tamil (Semma Thimiru) and Telugu (Pogaru) versions are also garnering huge love from the theatres of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Pogaru started off its theatrical journey on February 19 and opened to a terrific response by collecting Rs 6.51 crore (net) on day 1 from all languages (Kannada, Telugu and Tamil). On days 2, 3, 4 and 5, the Dhruva-starrer could accumulate Rs 3.31 crore, Rs 4.53 crore, Rs 2.25 crore and Rs 1.60 crore respectively at the box office. With its 6th day of theatrical run, Pogaru collected Rs 1 crore (net) which sums up the total net collection of the film to Rs 19.20 crore (net). As the film garners positive response and massive collections from the box office, we will have to wait and watch to see if Pogaru succeeds in defeating upcoming releases so as to mint more money.

Pogaru 6 Days All Language Box Office Collection

Day 1 Rs 6.51 crore (Ka: Rs 5.20 crore; Te: Rs 1.20 crore; Ta: Rs 0.11 crore)

Day 2 Rs 3.31 crore (Ka: Rs 2.45 crore; Te: Rs 0.80 crore; Ta: Rs 0.06 crore)

Day 3 Rs 4.53 crore (Ka: Rs 3.76 crore; Te: Rs 0.72 crore; Ta: Rs 0.05 crore)

Day 4 Rs 2.25 crore (Ka: Rs 1.83 crore; Te: Rs 0.40 crore; Ta: Rs 0.02 crore)

Day 5 Rs 1.60 crore (Ka: Rs 1.41 crore; Te: Rs 0.17 crore; Ta: Rs 0.02 crore)

Day 6 Rs 1 crore

Total Rs 19.20 crore

On a related note, the interesting on-screen pairing of Dhruva Sarja and Rashmika Mandanna proved to be a big hit, that indeed impressed the audience. Pogaru has the Action Prince playing a local ruffian, while the National Crush essays the role of a school teacher.

Directed by Nanda Kishore, the action-entertainer is backed by BK Gangadhar under his production banner Sri Jagadguru Movies. Dhananjay, Raghavendra Rajkumar, P Ravi Shankar, Kai Greene, Sadhu Kokila, Kutti Prathap, Mrinalini Ravi, Mayuri Kyatari and Morgan Aste are included in the supporting cast of the film, which has music scored by Bigg Boss Kannada 5 winner Chandan Shetty.

