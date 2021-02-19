Pogaru Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Dhruva Sarja's highly anticipated film Pogaru has released today (February 19, 2021). The action-thriller directed by Nanda Kishore has also become the latest victim of piracy. Pogaru has been leaked on Telegram and other piracy-based websites including Movierulz. Notably, the leak of the film might affect its collection at the box office.

Starring Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, Pogaru has been simultaneously released in Telugu (Pogaru) and Tamil (Semma Thimiru). The audiences are heaping praises on the incredible performances of the lead actors, Dhruva's extreme body transformation, whistle-worthy dialogues, songs and vibrant colour patterns used in the film. The fans and followers of the two lead actors are now celebrating the film's terrific response in theatres by trending hashtag #Pogaru on social media.

Backed by BK Gangadhar under his home production banner Sri Jagadguru movies, the film also features Dhananjay, Raghavendra Rajkumar, P Ravi Shankar, Kai Greene, Sadhu Kokila, Kutti Prathap, Mrinalini Ravi, Mayuri Kyatari and Morgan Aste in important roles. Bigg Boss Kannada 5 winner and popular music composer Chandan Shetty has scored songs for the action-entertainer. Vijay Milton has cranked the camera for the project, and editing carried out by Mahesh S.

Pogaru, which marks Dhruva Sarja's fifth venture (including a cameo appearance in Prema Baraha), was initially planned to release on March 24, 2020, but was later postponed owing to the unfortunate COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

On a related note, the Action Prince recently made it to the headlines for his heartfelt gesture of dubbing for his late brother Chiranjeevi Sarja for his last film Rajamarthanda. The 39-year-old actor passed away on June 7, 2020, after suffering a cardiac arrest.

