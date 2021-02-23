Pogaru In Trouble! Members of Brahmin Community Plan To Stage Protest Against the Dhruva Sarja Starrer

Dhruva Sarja and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Pogaru is performing exceedingly well at the box office. The Nanda Kishore directorial is running in theatres with hundred per cent occupancy. However, Pogaru has recently landed in trouble, as a few members of the Brahmin community has objected to a particular scene in the film, which allegedly hurts their sentiments.

The members of the Brahmin community are now planning to stage a protest against Pogaru, as they have demanded the removal of a controversial scene and mute a few dialogues, which are insulting their community. A priest from the community, Nagendra Jois told Bangalore Mirror, "We have been demanding that the producer and the director of the movie Pogaru delete the scene where a rowdy puts his foot on a priest's shoulder. A few dialogues and scenes are in bad taste. The movie is not aimed at conveying a message to society. It has all elements to misguide the youth in society." The priest also said that they will submit a memorandum to the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce about the same.

Apart from Nagendra Jois, several other Brahmin wings' members have also demanded the same and if they don't remove the scene, they say they will stop the screening of the film. The portal also reported that Karnataka State Brahmin Development Board chairman HS Sachidananda Murthy also demanded the removal of scenes and dialogues that hurt the sentiments of Brahmins. After learning about the turmoil the scene created, the director of Pogaru, Nanda Kishore said that he has no intention of hurting the sentiments of any community.

The director told the portal, "I apologise If I have hurt the sentiments of the Brahmin community. In the beginning of the movie, we made it clear that the characters or dialogues are not aimed at a particular community of people." To avoid further issues, Kishore agreed to remove the scene from the movie, but he sought a minimum of 15 days for the same. The director revealed that removing the particular scene is a long process, and he needs some time to do that.

Talking about Pogaru, the film also stars Dhananjay, Raghavendra Rajkumar, P Ravi Shankar, Mayuri Kyatari, Kutti Prathap, Sadhu Kokila, Kai Greene, Mrinalini Ravi and Morgan Aste. Produced by BK Gangadhar under the Sri Jagadgaru Movies banner, the Dhruva Sarja-starrer has music composed by Bigg Boss Kannada 5 winner Chandan Shetty.

