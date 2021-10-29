    For Quick Alerts
      Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar Admitted To Hospital In Bengaluru

      Sandalwood superstar Puneeth Rajkumar has been reportedly admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru.

      As per ANI, Dr Ranganath Nayak, who is treating Puneeth, has said that the actor was admitted after suffering chest pain at around 11.30 am. He was quoted as saying, "Actor Puneeth Rajkumar was admitted after suffering chest pain at 11.30 am. Trying our best to treat him. His condition is serious. Can't say anything as of now. His condition was bad when brought to the hospital, treatment on in ICU."

      More details are awaited.

      Hours back, the actor had wished his brother and superstar Shiva Rajkumar for his newly released film Bhajarangi 2. Wishing the cast and crew of the film, Puneeth tweeted, "Best wishes for the entire team of #Bhajarangi2. @NimmaShivanna @NimmaAHarsha @JayannaFilms."

      The actor was previously seen in Santhosh Anandrram's Yuvarathnaa that released in theatres on April 1, 2021. Also featuring Sayyeshaa and Dhananjay in key roles, the film turned out to be a blockbuster hit. The Power Star's upcoming films are James and Dvitva.

      X