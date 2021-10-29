Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar Dies Of Heart Attack At 46 In Bengaluru

Actor
Puneeth
Rajkumar,
who
won
over
millions
of
fans
with
his
roles
in
numerous
Kannada
films,
breathed
his
last
today
(October
29)
in
Bengaluru.
He
had
been
admitted
to
a
private
hospital
reportedly
after
suffering
a
mild
heart
attack.
He
was
46.
The
news
of
Puneeth
Rajkumar's
death
has
sent
shockwaves
across
the
Sandalwood
industry.
Fans
and
followers
are
heartbroken
and
are
mourning
the
loss
of
their
beloved
idol.
Several
celebrities
from
the
industry
have
also
expressed
their
shock
and
grief
over
his
untimely
demise.