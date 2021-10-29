    For Quick Alerts
      Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar Dies Of Heart Attack At 46 In Bengaluru

      Actor Puneeth Rajkumar, who won over millions of fans with his roles in numerous Kannada films, breathed his last today (October 29) in Bengaluru. He had been admitted to a private hospital reportedly after suffering a mild heart attack. He was 46.

      Puneeth Rajkumar

      The news of Puneeth Rajkumar's death has sent shockwaves across the Sandalwood industry. Fans and followers are heartbroken and are mourning the loss of their beloved idol. Several celebrities from the industry have also expressed their shock and grief over his untimely demise.

