Pranitha Subhash Gets Hitched To Nitin Raju

South actress Pranitha Subhash, who has predominantly been appearing in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu films has tied the knot with Nitin Raju. The duo entered wedlock on Sunday (May 30, 2021) in a hush-hush ceremony with only close family members and friends in attendance. Reportedly, the wedding took place following all COVID-19 protocols.

Interestingly, the news of their wedding surfaced on the internet after one of their close friends uploaded a picture from the event on social media. In the picture, the newlyweds can be seen all smiles as they pose wearing traditional attires. As per reports, the groom hails from Bengaluru. Though there were speculations about Pranitha's wedding since long, the latest picture of the newlyweds has proved the rumour to be true.

On the work front, Pranitha is super busy with her career as she is currently filming the Kannada film Ramana Avatara. On the other hand, the actress will be soon making her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn-starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India. She is also a part of the Hindi film Hungama 2, wherein she will appear alongside Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Meezaan Jaffrey.

Notably, Pranitha was previously seen in the 2019 film NTR Kathanayakudu (Telugu).