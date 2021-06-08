Prashanth Neel Spills The Beans On Prabhas’ Salaar And Yash’ KGF

KGF director Prashanth Neel recently celebrated his 41st birthday with much fanfare. With a couple of big films in his kitty, fans were expecting massive updates on his special day. However, the makers didn't unveil any, apart from special birthday wishes for the director which disappointed fans.

Well, many are not aware, but Prashanth himself has recently revealed a few updates of his films including Salaar and KGF during his tête-à-tête with Cinema Express. Speaking about the delay in KGF: Chapter 2's release and making complete use of the given time period, the director revealed that the post-production process of the film is currently underway. He was quoted by the portal as saying, "The time that we have is not the time we desired, but we have it and we are making the best use of it. I cannot change the story. However, whatever we have we are working out to bring the best, and out post-production work is in full swing."

Adding that the Yash-starrer will be fresh at any point of release considering the unique storyline and genre (period drama), Prashanth went on to talk about his another highly anticipated project Salaar starring Prabhas. Revealing that the shoot of the action-entertainer also starring Shruti Haasan will resume shortly, the director further said, "I even got time to write some scripts. We are doing a handful of projects with Hombale Films and discussions are on."

Notably, when asked about the ongoing buzz over his remuneration, the filmmaker expressed that it is purely a personal matter. He went on to say, "I don't believe that I am the highest-paid filmmaker right now and more importantly, I don't think it should be something that is discussed in the first place."

On a related note, Prashanth Neel's KGF: Chapter 2 will also feature Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in key roles. Apart from the period drama and Salaar, he also has #NTR31 with Tollywood actor Jr NTR.