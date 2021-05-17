Prashanth Sambargi On His Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Journey: My Biggest Takeaway Was To Respect People's Emotions

Prashanth Sambargi was the surprise package of Bigg Boss Kannada 8. The social commentator and businessman was the most volatile contestant this year who never shied away from speaking his mind. Sambargi’s words led to many arguments and won him both friends and foes in the house. And now, after the show’s premature culmination, he has opened up about his stint in the controversial reality show.

Prashanth told TOI, “My personality was known to certain people in the current affairs and political domain. My social activism and role as a crusader was limited to this group. I wanted to take my work and identity pan Karnataka. The team said they wanted me to be myself and this was the clincher. I have taken challenges all my life and this put me on the orbit of the show.”

On being quizzed about his many fights with Nidhi Subbaiah, Prashanth said, “Nidhi Subbaiah had everyone speaking softly to her and taking care of her like a queen. She was pampered. I said everyone was equal. I probably didn't put words in a diplomatic way. I guess it was an alpha man and alpha woman being in the same house that caused the friction. We were reprimanded to the jail together. We opened up there and we sorted out our differences.”

Sambargi then said that he has shown his vulnerable side as well on the show. He confesses that when he was away from his family, his emotions rose high. He says he had an emotional outburst and discovered his softer side. Prashanth concluded by sharing that his biggest takeaway from the show has been to respect people and their emotions.

“You cannot dominate everyone all the time. You cannot have your way always. I learnt to put myself in others' shoes. I also have learnt to have controlled aggression. Over aggression will hurt people and it will have ill effects on how you deal with people,” he added.