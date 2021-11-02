Puneeth Rajkumar Death: Youth Arrested For Sharing Derogatory Posts On Social Media

The Bengaluru City Police on Monday (November 1) arrested a youth for uploading derogatory posts against Sandalwood's Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar, who recently died of a heart attack.

According to reports, the accused had uploaded a series of posts on Instagram that were offensive. Reportedly, in the pictures shared along with the displeasing text, the person and his friends were seen holding a beer bottle. Soon after the posts went viral on social media, several furious netizens alerted the police by tagging them on their respective tweets and posts.

The City police soon forwarded the complaint to the cyber wing after which the youth was arrested. Further, City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant also confirmed through his Twitter handle that the accused had been arrested. He had tweeted on Monday, "The accused has been arrested and further legal action is being taken."

Puneeth Rajkumar breathed his last on October 29, 2021. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital after complaining of chest pain. The official statement issued by the hospital authorities mentioned that the actor was brought in an unconscious state and his heart had stopped functioning.

"Mr Puneeth Rajkumar, aged 46 years was brought to Vikram Hospital on 29/10/21 with a diagnosis of heart attack with ECG done by a family doctor. At the time of arrival to the emergency, the patient was non-responsive and was in cardiac asystole. Hence, immediate advanced cardiac life support measures were initiated for resuscitation. Inspite of prolonged advanced and aggressive measures, the patient continued to be non-responsive and asystolic. The panel of medical experts extended all efforts to save him. He was declared dead at 2.30 pm on 29.10.2021", read the statement.

Puneeth was best known for films like Bettada Hoovu (1985), Milana (2006), Arasu (2007), Hudugaru (2011), Paramathma (2011), Power (2014), Raajakumaara (2017) and Jackie (2010). The iconic actor is survived by his wife Ashwini Revanth and daughters Drithi and Vandhitha.

He was cremated with state honours on Sunday (October 31)