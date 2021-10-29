    For Quick Alerts
      Puneeth Rajkumar Demise: Fans Heartbroken, Karnataka On High Alert

      The entire country, including the film fraternity, is mourning the loss of Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar, who died on Friday (October 29, 2021) after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. The actor was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru after he complained of chest pain this morning while working out in the gym. He was 49.

      Fans have already thronged Bengaluru's Kanteerava Stadium to pay their last respects. An additional police force has been deployed near the hospital and residence of the late actor. Reportedly, a high alert has been declared in Karnataka owing to this. Also, multiple reports suggest that the Karnataka government has ordered to close theatres immediately.

      Appu breathed his last today, leaving millions of his fans and followers in extreme pain. While the majority are still in disbelief, others are hoping that the news is untrue. Here's how fans have reacted to the sad news.

      Story first published: Friday, October 29, 2021, 14:48 [IST]
