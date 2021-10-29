Puneeth Rajkumar Demise: Fans Heartbroken, Karnataka On High Alert

The entire country, including the film fraternity, is mourning the loss of Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar, who died on Friday (October 29, 2021) after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. The actor was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru after he complained of chest pain this morning while working out in the gym. He was 49.

Fans have already thronged Bengaluru's Kanteerava Stadium to pay their last respects. An additional police force has been deployed near the hospital and residence of the late actor. Reportedly, a high alert has been declared in Karnataka owing to this. Also, multiple reports suggest that the Karnataka government has ordered to close theatres immediately.

Appu breathed his last today, leaving millions of his fans and followers in extreme pain. While the majority are still in disbelief, others are hoping that the news is untrue. Here's how fans have reacted to the sad news.

I’ve never seen my father getting so emotional for any celebrity 🥺😩😭#PuneethRajkumar — ded 🐾🖤 (@_pals17_) October 29, 2021

Unbelievable



We lost GEM



" DoddaManeHudgaaaaa " 💔💔



Last tweet today... Her brother movie release #RIP #PuneethRajkumar https://t.co/XSPLqt34p8 — T.O.N.Y🌊🌟 (@itsmani_naidu) October 29, 2021

Awnu broo respect all ..love all please no fan wars all r the actors v love 💙#restinpeace 🙏🏻💔 #puneethrajkumar gaaru it's so hard to accept 😔 — A L L U A R J U N FC™ 🪓 (@alluarjun_SR) October 29, 2021

#PuneethRajkumar 💔💔



Heartbroken 💔

such aa Bad news for the Day 🤕😢😭 — SR (@SR____Official) October 29, 2021

We will miss you #Appu

May your soul rest in peace.



Heartbroken😢😢😢😢💔💔💔💔#PuneethRajkumar pic.twitter.com/bmjrzC2gn2 — 👸Samantha My World 💚 (@SamanthaMyWorld) October 29, 2021

Shocking! Saddened by the demise of Super Star @PuneethRajkumar Sir. Gone too soon. May his soul rest in peace. #PuneethRajkumar — Prannoy P Roy (@UrsTrulyPranoy) October 29, 2021

Will Always Be My First Fav Hero, Gone To Soon Comeback If Possible #PuneethRajkumar 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/2gt28WjdaC — SRRRi-Kanth🔥 (@TweetChesthunta) October 29, 2021