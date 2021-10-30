Puneeth Rajkumar Demise: Jr NTR, Balakrishna, Prabhu Deva And Other Celebrities Pay Their Last Respects

Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar's last rites will be performed with full state honours at Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium on October 31. The mortal remains will be taken to Kanteerava Studio located 12 km away where the actor will be cremated. Puneeth died of a massive cardiac arrest on Friday (October 29). Reportedly, he was rushed to a private hospital in Bengaluru after he complained of chest pain.

Scores of fans have gathered at the stadium and streets to bid adieu to their beloved actor and pay their last respects. As it was earlier announced that the funeral would take place on Saturday evening, celebrities from various film industries too arrived to see their friend-colleague for the very last time. Many videos and pictures have been surfacing online that shows the stadium packed with thousands of fans and south celebs.

Jr NTR and KGF director Prashanth Neel arrived together to bid adieu to their close friend. The Tollywood superstar turned emotional as he embraced and consoled Puneeth's brother Shiva Rajkumar. Actor-director Prabhu Deva and Tollywood's senior actor Balakrishna were also in tears while paying their last respects. Tamil actor Sharath Kumar also broke down on seeing Puneeth's mortal remains kept for final viewing.

Puneeth Rajkumar's Funeral On October 31, Only Family And Friends To Be Allowed

Puneeth Rajkumar Demise: 3 Power Star Fans Die Of Heart Attack

Born as Lohith Kumar on March 17, 1975, Puneeth Rajkumar started his career with the 1976 film Premada Kanike. He made his acting debut as the main lead with the 2002 film Appu. The actor won the National Film Award for Best Child Artist for his role in Bettada Hoovu (1985).

The Power Star's noted films are Raajakumara (2017), Hudugaru (2011), Jackie (2010), Arasu (2007), Ajay (2006), Power (2014), Raam (2009) and Maurya (2004) among others. He was a part of as many as 48 films.

His upcoming films James and Dvitva will be out as posthumous releases.