Puneeth Rajkumar’s Eyes Donated; Actor Made Huge Contribution To Social Cause & Charity
Powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar breathed his last at a private hospital today (October 29). The actor passed away due to heart attack. His demise has shocked the entertainment industry, family and fans. He was was 46 and survived by wife Ashwini and daughters Vanditha and Dhruthi.
The
late
actor
followed
his
father's
footsteps
as
his
eyes
too
were
donated.
Apart
from
being
an
amazing
actor,
like
his
father,
Puneeth
was
humble
human
being
and
was
known
for
his
humility.
He
believed
in
social
causes
and
donated
generously
to
charities
and
foundations.
Puneeth had donated Rs 50 lakh to the CM Relief Fund to help the state in its fight against COVID-19. He had also donated Rs 5 lakh to the Chief Minister's Natural Calamity Relief Fund to aid North Karnataka flood victims suffering in the unprecedented floods.
He
was
involved
in
philanthropy
with
his
mother
at
the
Shakti
Dhama
ashram
in
Mysore.
As many of you must be aware that he has sung several songs. He had revealed that his compensation for singing for other than his home-productions goes to charity.
Puneeth also has a list of Kannada-medium schools that he regularly makes donations to. As per TOI report, in some cases, the money goes to Dr Rajkumar Trust. He had urge the public to donate to charitable causes.
In 2013, he was announced the ambassador for Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan to raise awareness about the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act 2009.