Puneeth Rajkumar’s Eyes Donated; Actor Made Huge Contribution To Social Cause & Charity

Powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar breathed his last at a private hospital today (October 29). The actor passed away due to heart attack. His demise has shocked the entertainment industry, family and fans. He was was 46 and survived by wife Ashwini and daughters Vanditha and Dhruthi.

The late actor followed his father's footsteps as his eyes too were donated. Apart from being an amazing actor, like his father, Puneeth was humble human being and was known for his humility. He believed in social causes and donated generously to charities and foundations.



Puneeth had donated Rs 50 lakh to the CM Relief Fund to help the state in its fight against COVID-19. He had also donated Rs 5 lakh to the Chief Minister's Natural Calamity Relief Fund to aid North Karnataka flood victims suffering in the unprecedented floods.

He was involved in philanthropy with his mother at the Shakti Dhama ashram in Mysore.

As many of you must be aware that he has sung several songs. He had revealed that his compensation for singing for other than his home-productions goes to charity.

Puneeth also has a list of Kannada-medium schools that he regularly makes donations to. As per TOI report, in some cases, the money goes to Dr Rajkumar Trust. He had urge the public to donate to charitable causes.

In 2013, he was announced the ambassador for Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan to raise awareness about the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act 2009.