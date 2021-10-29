Puneeth Rajkumar Funeral: ‘Everything Is Under Control In The City’, Says Bengaluru City Police

Renowned Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar died at the age of 46 on Friday (October 29) following a massive cardiac arrest. Several celebrities are paying their tribute to him on social media. The passing away of the Power Star has also left his fans saddened. Puneeth's mortal remains are being taken to Bengaluru's Kateerava stadium. Many fans and followers have blocked the roads to catch one last glimpse of their beloved idol and to pay their last respects.

Security has been beefed up across the state. Police battalions have been deployed and the government has ordered to close theatres immediately. Though there were reports about Karnataka being put on a high alert, the Bengaluru City Police tweeted that the situation is under control in the city. The tweet read, "Dear Bengalureans. Please don't' believe in any rumours or engage in any kind of rumour-mongering. Everything is under control in the city. Bengaluru City Police assures peace and law & order in our city."

On the other hand, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai during his media interaction said that the people can pay their respects tomorrow (October 30) and the last rites will be performed as per the family's wishes. He also stated that Puneeth will be laid to rest with state honours.

On a related note, the actor has donated his eyes.

Born as Lohith Kumar on March 17, 1975, the actor started his career with the 1976 film Premada Kanike. He made his acting debut as the main lead with the 2002 film Appu, which later became his pet name among fans and followers. The actor won the National Film Award for Best Child Artist for his role in Bettada Hoovu (1985). He was also a wonderful dancer, singer, television presenter and producer.

Puneeth Rajkumar is survived by his wife Ashwini and daughters Vandhitha and Drithi.