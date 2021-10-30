Puneeth Rajkumar's Funeral On October 31, Only Family And Friends To Be Allowed

Sandalwood's iconic actor Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise at 46 has left his fans in grief, with many still finding it hard to believe. Belovedly known as Power Star and Appu, the actor began his acting career when he was just six months old. The renowned actor died of a fatal cardiac arrest in Bengaluru on Friday (October 29), coincidentally on the same day when his elder brother and Superstar Shiva Rajkumar's highly talked about film Bhajarangi 2 was released statewide.

The fans and followers of the actor have been rushing at the Kanteerava Studios in Bengaluru to pay respects to their beloved idol. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced that Puneeth will be cremated with full state honours on Sunday (October 31). Announcing the same, the CM said that the decision was taken to provide an opportunity to all Puneeth fans to pay their last respects. As per ANI, he stated that Puneeth's elder daughter will reach Bengaluru by 7 pm today, and as per the tradition, the funeral should not be performed after sunset and therefore the family members decided to perform the last rites of the actor on Sunday at Kanteerava Studio in Bengaluru.

Puneeth Rajkumar Demise: 3 Power Star Fans Die Of Heart Attack

RIP Puneeth Rajkumar: Here's How The Actor Fell In Love With Ashwini Revanth & Married Her (Unseen Pics)

Earlier, reports were rife that the actor's funeral will be held on Saturday evening, after his daughter returns from the US.

Producer Rockline Venkatesh requested fans to maintain peace. He also mentioned that Puneeth's mortal remains will be taken to Kanteerava Studio in a procession and the public will not be allowed in the studio. He further added that only the family members, friends and colleagues from the film fraternity will be allowed inside. Requesting fans to provide privacy to the family, he stated that a few LED screens will be arranged outside through which the public can watch the funeral.