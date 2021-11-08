Puneeth Rajkumar Memorial: More Than 30,000 People Visit Kanteerava Studios Daily To Pay Last Respects

A huge shock wave was witnessed when Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar left for his heavenly abode on October 29. The star known for his acting finesse, philanthropic works and affable nature towards his fans and colleagues enjoyed a coveted fan following. The actor never shied away from expressing his love to his zillions of fans across the globe. In fact, in his last venture Yuvarathnaa, the actor had mentioned them as his 'supreme power'.

Well, a week after his death, fans were allowed to visit Puneeth's memorial at the Kanteerava Studios. As per the latest report in The Indian Express, an average of 30,000 fans have been visiting the memorial daily since the restriction was lifted. Fans of the iconic actor from different regions of the state have been thronging the studio to pay their last respects.

Reportedly, around 300 cops including KSRP (Karnataka State Reserve Police) and Bengaluru City Police have been deployed in the area. The public is allowed to visit the studio between 9 am to 6 pm.

Puneeth was laid to rest at the Studio in Bengaluru's Yeswanthpura next to his parents- Dr Rajkumar and Parvathamma's grave. The National Award-winning actor was accorded full state honours. The funeral took place on October 31.

Power Star who died at the age of 46 is survived by his wife Ashwini Revanth and two daughters Dhrithi and Vanditha. The actor died following a cardiac arrest in Bengaluru.

On a related note, Puneeth's upcoming films James and Dvitva will be out as posthumous releases.