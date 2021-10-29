Puneeth Rajkumar No More: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Power Star’s Death, Says ‘This Was No Age To Go’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (October 29) condoled the death of Puneeth Rajkumar, saying that the coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality.

Sharing a picture with the late actor and his wife Ashwini Revanath, Modi tweeted, "A cruel twist of fate has snatched away from us a prolific and talented actor, Puneeth Rajkumar. This was no age to go. The coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

The picture was apparently taken in 2018 when the Power Star and his wife met the Prime Minister at Bangalore's HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited) Airport. The actor had also presented his father and late legendary actor Dr Rajkumar's biography, The Person Behind the Personality to Modi. Sharing his excitement of meeting the PM and presenting the book, Puneeth had posted on his Facebook handle, "Just had the glorious opportunity to meet our dynamic Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modiji along with my wife Ashwini. He gracefully accepted my book on Appaji (Dr Rajkumar: The person behind the personality) and conveyed his good wishes to our family."

Well, tributes from across the political spectrum poured in after the death of Punneth with several leaders mourning the loss of the irreplaceable star.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai tweeted, "Shocked and deeply saddened as Karnataka's most loved superstar #PuneetRajkumar is no longer with us. A huge personal loss and one that's difficult to come to terms with. Praying the almighty gives the Rajkumar family and fans the strength to bear this loss. #OmShanti."