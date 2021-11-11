Puneeth Rajkumar’s 11th Day Ceremony: Fans Attend Lunch Assuming The Food Served Was Prasad

Late actor Puneeth Rajkumar's 11th day ceremony took place on November 9. Post performing rituals at the Kanteerava Studios, the Power Star's family arranged a grand lunch for his fans. Reportedly, as many as 40,000 fans appeared at Palace Grounds to attend the ceremony (also called Annasantarpana).

Huge pandals were erected to accommodate 3000 people in a batch. The ceremony began in the morning and continued until evening. The lunch arranged in vegetarian and non-vegetarian options was prepared by as many as 1500 chefs.

Puneeth's elder brother and Kannada Superstar Shiva Rajkumar supervised the arrangements. During his media interaction, the Bhajarangi star shared that the programme was organised as per the late actor's wish. He also added that several fans attended the lunch thinking that the food served was prasad.

Puneeth Rajkumar Memorial: More Than 30,000 People Visit Kanteerava Studios Daily To Pay Last Respects

Puneeth Rajkumar's Doctor Gets Police Protection As Fans Allege Medical Negligence

The 11th-day ceremony was indeed a fitting tribute to Puneeth as it included a blood donation drive and an eye donation pledge. According to reports, several fans of the star and Shiva Rajkumar donated blood during the ceremony and more than 3000 people pledged to donate their eyes.

Even in his death, the actor had inspired many to take up the noble cause of eye donation. Puneeth's corneas were transplanted into the eyes of four patients.

In fact, his father and late legendary actor Dr Rajkumar and mother Parvathamma's eyes were also donated in 2006 and 2017 respectively.

On a related note, the ceremony arranged on Tuesday was attended by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Sandalwood celebrities Duniya Vijay, Darshan, Upendra, Sumalatha Amabareesh, Dhananjaya, Rakshith Shetty, Malavika Avinash, Rockline Venkatesh and many others.

Puneeth Rajkumar breathed his last on October 29 following a cardiac arrest in Bengaluru. After complaining of chest pain, he was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared dead.