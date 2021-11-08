Puneeth Rajkumar’s Doctor Gets Police Protection As Fans Allege Medical Negligence

Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar left for his heavenly abode on October 29, following a cardiac arrest in Bengaluru. The Kannada actor's untimely demise left fans and the entire film fraternity in shock, with many still struggling to accept the bitter truth. Puneeth's sudden death also stirred outrage among fans who alleged medical negligence.

Taking into account the situation, the Bengaluru City Police has decided to provide protection to Dr Ramana Rao, the actor's family doctor. According to reports, a unit of KSRP (Karnataka State Reserve Police) has deployed outside Rao's residence and clinic at Sadashivanagar. A day before, PHANA (Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association) had also demanded security for the doctor and other medical professionals who were involved in the treatment of Puneeth.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, PHANA expressed its concern with the way healthcare was being portrayed in the media and public following the Power Star's death. "We strongly oppose attempts by the public to point fingers at the treating physicians, especially Dr Ramana Rao, who did his best. After all, we know that the medical profession has its limitations and saving lives is not always possible. Else, no one would be dying", wrote PHANA president Prasanna HM.

Seeking protection for the medical professionals, he added, "Kindly provide police protection to safeguard Ramana Rao and the medical professionals involved in the treatment of Puneeth Rajkumar."

According to reports, Puneeth had consulted Ramana Rao at his clinic hours before he died of a heart attack. Reportedly, the doctor had conducted ECG on him, post which he was referred to Vikram Hospital, where he breathed his last.

Puneeth's untimely death gave rise to many doubts among fans who even questioned the prescription by Rao and the reason behind shifting the actor to the hospital in a car instead of an ambulance.