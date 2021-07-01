Puneeth Rajkumar’s Dvitva Announced; Power Star To Associate With Pawan Kumar For The Psychological Thriller

Countless fans and followers of Puneeth Rajkumar are super excited as the superstar announces his next with Pawan Kumar. Titled Dvitva, the film is bankrolled by renowned producer Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, best known for backing the KGF franchise.

Well, to share the big news with his fans today (July 1), the Power Star took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "#DVITVA A unique Psychological Drama Thriller directed by @pawanfilms. @Vkiragandur@hombalefilms @HombaleGroup."

Interestingly, he also shared the first look poster featuring himself along with the tweet, which has undoubtedly left the fans in awe. As per the poster, the psychological thriller will have camera cranked by Preetha Jayaraman and music composed by Poornachandra Tejaswi.

It is to be noted, that Dvitva marks Pawan Kumar's debut feature film. Thanking everyone for their wishes on his debut project, the director wrote on his Twitter space, "DVITVA is my next Feature Film. Thank you everyone for all your wishes. Looking forward to telling a good engaging story." Though other cast and crew members of Dvitva are yet to revealed, the fans and followers of Puneeth Rajkumar are super thrilled and are looking forward to the promising project.

On a related note, Puneeth Rajkmar was previously seen in Santhosh Ananddram's Yuvarathnaa opposite Sayyeshaa. Also starring Dhananjay, Prakash Raj, Diganth, Sonu Gowda, Tarak Ponnappa, Sai Kumar, Avinash, Raadhika and Achyuth Kumar, the action drama was released theatrically on April 1 and later on Amazon Prime Video on April 9. Yuvarathnna also became the first Kannada film starring a superstar to release in theatres post the initial lockdown owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.