Puneeth Rajkumar’s Last Video With Brother Shiva Rajkumar And KGF Actor Yash Goes Viral

Son of late legendary actor Rajkumar, Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar passed away at the age of 46 after suffering a massive cardiac arrest this afternoon (October 29). He is survived by his wife Ashwini Revanth and daughters Vandhitha and Drithi. His untimely demise has shattered millions of hearts.

Several celebrities from various film industries have condoled the demise of the great actor. The grief-stricken fans have been expressing shock and pain over the news through their respective social media handles. Among all posts of Puneeth on Twitter, what has left many teary-eyed is an 11-second video featuring the late actor, his brother Shiva Rajkumar and KGF star Yash. Apparently, the trio had united for Shivanna's Bhajarangi 2 pre-release event which took place in Bengaluru on October 28, where they even shook a leg to the titular track of the film. In the video, the trio can be seen all smiles as they nail the hook steps to perfection.

The video has indeed left fans heartbroken who are now sharing it on Twitter with emotional tweets.

Puneeth Rajkumar Demise: Fans Heartbroken, Karnataka On High Alert

Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar Dies Of Heart Attack At 46 In Bengaluru

Puneeth started off his career as a child artist. The actor who had been a part of as many as 48 films won National Film Award in the Best Child Artist category for his performance in Bettada Hoovu (1985). He also won the Karnataka State Award for Best Child Artist for his performance in Chalisuva Modagalu (1982) and Eradu Nakshatragalu (1983). His noted films are Appu (2002), Abhi (2003), Arrasu (2007), Milana (2007), Paramathma (2011), Raajakumara (2017) among others. The Power Star was previously seen in Yuvarathnaa. His films James and Dvitva will be out as posthumous releases.