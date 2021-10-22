Puneeth Rajkumar Showers Praise On Dhananjaya-Reba John’s Rathnan Prapancha
Dhananjaya and Reba John-starrer Rathnan Prapancha has been striking the right chord with audiences and critics ever since the Kannada movie's release was announced on Amazon Prime Video. The latest artist to join this league is Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar.
#RathnanPrapancha ಸಿನೆಮಾ ನೋಡ್ದೆ— Puneeth Rajkumar (@PuneethRajkumar) October 21, 2021
ಅದ್ಭುತವಾದ ಪ್ರದರ್ಶನ, ಖುಷಿ ಆಯಿತು.@Dhananjayaka,@Reba_Monica, ಪ್ರಮೋದ್ ಮಂಜು, ಉಮಾಶ್ರೀ ಯವರು, ರವಿಶಂಕರ್,ಶ್ರುತಿ ಮೇಡಂ,ಅನುಪ್ರಭಾಕರ್, ಅಚ್ಯುತ್ ಎಲ್ಲರೂ ತುಂಬಾ ಚೆನ್ನಾಗಿ ನಟಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಅದ್ಭುತವಾದ dialogues, cinematography & music.
All the best to the whole team
Rathnan Prapancha is a travel dramedy that released exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Starring Dhananjay in the lead along with Reba John and Umashree in pivotal roles, it is the story of Rathnakara, a man on a quest to find his roots while paving his way through the perils of his current life.