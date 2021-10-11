Putnanja Actor Satyajith Passes Away; Priyanka Upendra, Parul Yadav & Other Celebs Offer Condolences

Veteran actor Syed Nizamuddin known by his professional name Satyajith, who worked in films like Putnanja, Apthamitra, Shiva Mecchida Kannappa and Chaitrada Premanjali, passed away on October 10 at Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru. He was 72. He is survived by his wife Sophia Begum, daughter Akthar Swaleha who is a pilot by profession and son Akash Jith, who is an actor in the Kannada film industry.

According to reports, the veteran actor was suffering from a serious illness and was being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Bowring Hospital. It is being said that the actor did not respond to the treatment and passed away in the wee hours of Sunday. His last rites were performed yesterday.

Fans and celebrities took to social media to offer condolences.

Priyanka Upendra tweeted, "So sad to hear about the demise of #satyajith avaru. Our condolences to his family and loved ones.Om Shanti🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻."

Parul Yadav wrote, "Saddened to hear of #Satyajith avaru's demise. Lucky and blessed to have shared the screen with him in 2018. He was, without question one of the best Sandalwood had. Condolences to his family and loved ones. 🙏❤️ #RestInPeace."

Actress turned politician Sumalatha Ambareesh posted on Facebook, "The departure of senior actor Sathyajith has caused a lot of pain. As an artiste, he entertained his fans by acting in more than 650 films, including Mandayada Gandu. I pray that the family gets the strength to bear the pain."

Kannada TV Actress Soujanya Dies By Suicide

Sanjjanaa Galrani In Trouble? Bengaluru Cab Driver Lodges Complaint Against The Actress

Satyajith, who is known for his versatility, has starred in more than 60 films in his career spanning over 30 years. He had won accolades for portraying the villain in most of his movies.