Rachita Ram In Trouble! Kannada Kranthi Dal Demands Ban On Actress For Asking Reporter About ‘First Night’

Sandalwood actress Rachita Ram has become a hot topic of discussion on social media. For the unversed, the actress set the internet on fire by doing sensual yet bold scenes in the song 'Muddu Neenu' from her upcoming film, Love You Rachchu. Recently, in a press conference, when she was bombarded by reporters' questions over her bold scenes in the film, Rachita Ram questioned one of the reporters about 'first night'.

Notably, Rachita Ram had asked a reporter what he had done on his wedding night. She said, "There are so many people here who are married. I do not have any intention to embarrass anyone. Generally, I am asking you guys to tell me what people do after marriage? What do they do?" Well, her question to the reporter indeed surprised the media as well as fans. However, it didn't go down well with many people including some of the political wings. Hence, the Kannada Kranthi Dal has recently demanded a public apology from Rachita and also asked the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce to ban her.

The president of Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, Tejasvi Nagalingaswamy also criticized Rachita Ram's statement and said that her statements were against the 'culture of the land' and had 'damaged the image of the state'. For the unversed, Rachita had also answered her own question by saying, "They will romance, right? That's what is being shown in the film."

Talking about Rachita Ram's upcoming film, Love You Rachchu, the film also stars Ajay Rao, Achyuth Kumar and others in key roles. Directed by Shankar S Raj, the film is slated to release on December 10, 2021, in cinemas.