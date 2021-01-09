Radhika Kumaraswamy Quizzed By The CCB In Connection With A Cheating Case

On Friday (January 8, 2021), Kannada actress Radhika Kumaraswamy was questioned by the CCB (Central Crime Branch) reportedly in connection with a cheating case. She was grilled by the officials allegedly over her links and monetary transactions with a man named Yuvaraj alias Swamy, who was recently arrested on charges of cheating.

As per reports, the Damayanthi actress appeared before the CCB at 11 am and was questioned for almost 4 hours.

After the questioning, Radhika interacted with the media and said that she is ready to corporate with the proceedings of the CCB and to come again if summoned. She said, "There is no problem at all. If they (police) call me again. I will come back." The actress also slammed a few media channels saying that she neither received Rs 1.25 crore from Swamy nor she absconded.

On the other hand, Yuvaraj was brought to the CCB office at the same time for cross-questioning. Reportedly, before entering the office the offender revealed that he knows Radhika's family for the past 18 years.

Well, as per the latest statement issued by the CCB, a detailed inquiry was done by the investigating officer Assistant Commissioner of Police Nagaraj and further investigation will be done based on Radhika's statements.

Notably, during a recent (January 6, 2021) media interaction, Radhika said that she knows Yuvaraj for 17 years. She also revealed that he had approached her to be a part of a period drama. Interestingly, the actress said that he was also her family's astrologer and most of his predictions had come true. She said that her family members trusted Yuvaraj and were shocked to know about his arrest.

Yuvaraj was arrested on December 16, 2020, for duping a Realtor who was promised an election ticket. Upon raid, the CCB seized over 100 cheques worth Rs 91 crore and Rs 26 lakh cash from his residence.

